REFILE-CORRECTED-TABLE-Dentsu -6-MTH group results (IFRS)

(Corrects previous period as follows because of accounting period change) Aug 12 (Reuters)- Dentsu Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended Year to Jun 30, 2016 Sep 30, 2015 Dec 31, 2016 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Revenues 393.17 373.95 817.20 (+13.6 pct) Operating 58.65 43.83 132.40 (+11.8 pct) Pretax 56.81 41.50 (+10.0 pct) Net 35.79 26.05 81.20 (+23.8 pct) EPS Basic 125.50 yen 90.97 yen 284.77 yen EPS Diluted 125.50 yen 90.95 yen Ann Div 75.00 yen 80.00 yen -Q2 Div 40.00 yen 35.00 yen -Q4 Div 40.00 yen 40.00 yen NOTE - Dentsu Inc. (Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).) If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis. Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company.