a year ago
REFILE-CORRECTED-TABLE-Dentsu -6-MTH group results (IFRS)
August 15, 2016 / 6:05 AM / a year ago

REFILE-CORRECTED-TABLE-Dentsu -6-MTH group results (IFRS)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects previous period as follows because of accounting period change)
Aug 12 (Reuters)- 
Dentsu Inc 
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)

                  6 months ended      6 months ended       Year to
                  Jun 30, 2016        Sep 30, 2015     Dec 31, 2016
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          COMPANY
                     RESULTS             RESULT          FORECAST
  Revenues           393.17              373.95           817.20
                                       (+13.6 pct)
  Operating           58.65               43.83           132.40
                                       (+11.8 pct)
  Pretax              56.81               41.50
                                       (+10.0 pct)
  Net                 35.79               26.05            81.20
                                       (+23.8 pct)
  EPS Basic        125.50 yen           90.97 yen       284.77 yen
  EPS Diluted      125.50 yen           90.95 yen
  Ann Div                               75.00 yen        80.00 yen
  -Q2 Div           40.00 yen           35.00 yen
  -Q4 Div                               40.00 yen        40.00 yen

NOTE - Dentsu Inc.
(Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).)
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half
dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company.
To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=4324.T

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
