TABLE-Fuji Film Holdings -6-MTH group results (SEC)

Oct 30 (Reuters)- Fuji Film Holdings Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 6 months ended 6 months ended Year to Sep 30, 2013 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 1.17 trln 1.06 trln 2.35 trln (+10.6 pct) (-2.0 pct) (+6.1 pct) Operating 57.40 42.29 140.00 (+35.7 pct) (-28.4 pct) (+22.7 pct) Pretax 62.52 32.98 140.00 (+89.6 pct) (+0.7 pct) (+17.5 pct) Net 31.47 10.47 70.00 (+200.4 pct) (-29.7 pct) (+29.0 pct) EPS 65.30 yen 21.74 yen 145.27 yen EPS Diluted 65.13 yen 21.22 yen Ann Div 40.00 yen 50.00 yen -Q2 Div 20.00 yen 20.00 yen -Q4 Div 20.00 yen 30.00 yen NOTE - Fuji Film Holdings Corp is a top-ranked photo film maker in Japan. Also produces AV tapes and other magnetic media products. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.