TABLE-Toyota Motor -6-MTH group results (SEC)

Nov 6 (Reuters)- Toyota Motor Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 6 months ended 6 months ended Year to Sep 30, 2013 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 12.54 trln 10.91 trln 25.00 trln (+14.9 pct) (+36.1 pct) (+13.3 pct) Operating 1.26 trln 693.75 2.20 trln (+81.0 pct) (+66.6 pct) Pretax 1.34 trln 794.54 2.29 trln (+69.1 pct) (+63.1 pct) Net 1.00 trln 548.27 1.67 trln (+82.5 pct) (+572.1 pct) (+73.6 pct) EPS 315.80 yen 173.13 yen 526.98 yen EPS Diluted 315.58 yen 173.13 yen Ann Div 90.00 yen -Q2 Div 65.00 yen 30.00 yen -Q4 Div 60.00 yen NOTE - Toyota Motor Corp is one of world's Big 3 automakers. Enjoys strong domestic market share and boasts highly efficient and lean production system.. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.