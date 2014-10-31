FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Makita -6-MTH group results (SEC)
#Market News
October 31, 2014 / 6:24 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Makita -6-MTH group results (SEC)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters)- 
          Makita Corp 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified) 
                 6 months ended      6 months ended       Year to 
                Sep 30, 2014        Sep 30, 2013     Mar 31, 2015 
                   LATEST             YEAR-AGO          COMPANY   
                   RESULTS             RESULT          FORECAST   
  Sales            207.64              185.89           385.00    
                 (+11.7 pct)         (+22.9 pct)      (+0.5 pct)  
  Operating         37.99               25.72            59.50    
                 (+47.7 pct)         (+7.0 pct)       (+8.4 pct)  
  Pretax            37.09               27.02            59.80    
                 (+37.3 pct)         (+19.1 pct)      (+5.0 pct)  
  Net               25.51               19.10            39.80    
                 (+33.5 pct)         (+20.3 pct)      (+3.5 pct)  
  EPS            187.90 yen          140.74 yen       293.21 yen  
  Ann Div                             91.00 yen                   
  -Q2 Div         18.00 yen           18.00 yen                   
  -Q4 Div                             73.00 yen                   
  NOTE - Makita Corp is a major electric tool maker. 
  (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities 
  and Exchange Commission.) 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
