TABLE-Makita -6-MTH group results (SEC)

Oct 31 (Reuters)- Makita Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended Year to Sep 30, 2014 Sep 30, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 207.64 185.89 385.00 (+11.7 pct) (+22.9 pct) (+0.5 pct) Operating 37.99 25.72 59.50 (+47.7 pct) (+7.0 pct) (+8.4 pct) Pretax 37.09 27.02 59.80 (+37.3 pct) (+19.1 pct) (+5.0 pct) Net 25.51 19.10 39.80 (+33.5 pct) (+20.3 pct) (+3.5 pct) EPS 187.90 yen 140.74 yen 293.21 yen Ann Div 91.00 yen -Q2 Div 18.00 yen 18.00 yen -Q4 Div 73.00 yen NOTE - Makita Corp is a major electric tool maker. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.) For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.