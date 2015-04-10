REFILE-TABLE-Broccoli -2014/15 parent results

(Adds company forecast) Apr 10 (Reuters)- Broccoli Co Ltd PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Feb 28, 2015 Feb 28, 2014 Feb 29, 2016 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 6.26 6.79 6.00 - 6.80 (-7.8 pct) (+55.2 pct) (-4.1 - +8.7 pct) Operating 1.47 2.15 1.00 - 1.50 (-31.7 pct) (+157.8 pct) (-32.0 - +2.0 pct) Recurring 1.48 2.15 1.00 - 1.50 (-31.0 pct) (+158.0 pct) (-32.6 - +1.0 pct) Net 904 mln 1.91 700 mln - 1.00 (-52.6 pct) (+117.5 pct) (-22.6 - +10.5 pct) EPS 27.64 yen 58.31 yen 21.38 yen - 30.55 yen EPS Diluted 58.31 yen Ann Div 6.50 yen 13.00 yen -Q2 Div NIL NIL NIL -Q4 Div 6.50 yen 13.00 yen NOTE - Broccoli Co Ltd wholesales/retails card games and other goods featuring animation characters. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.