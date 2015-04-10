FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-Broccoli -2014/15 parent results
#Entertainment Production
April 10, 2015 / 2:45 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Broccoli -2014/15 parent results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds company forecast)
Apr 10 (Reuters)- 
          Broccoli Co Ltd 
          PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)
                   Year ended      Year ended       Year to       NEXT   
                Feb 28, 2015    Feb 28, 2014   Feb 29, 2016     YEAR     
                   LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY      COMPANY   
                   RESULTS         RESULTS       FORECAST    H1 FORECAST 
  Sales             6.26            6.79        6.00 - 6.80 
                 (-7.8 pct)      (+55.2 pct)   (-4.1 - +8.7 pct)
  Operating         1.47            2.15        1.00 - 1.50   
                 (-31.7 pct)    (+157.8 pct)  (-32.0 - +2.0 pct)
  Recurring         1.48            2.15        1.00 - 1.50   
                 (-31.0 pct)    (+158.0 pct)  (-32.6 - +1.0 pct)
  Net              904 mln          1.91     700 mln - 1.00    
                 (-52.6 pct)    (+117.5 pct)  (-22.6 - +10.5 pct)
  EPS             27.64 yen       58.31 yen 21.38 yen - 30.55 yen
  EPS Diluted                     58.31 yen                              
  Ann Div         6.50 yen        13.00 yen                              
  -Q2 Div            NIL             NIL            NIL                  
  -Q4 Div         6.50 yen        13.00 yen                              
  NOTE - Broccoli Co Ltd wholesales/retails card games and other goods featuring animation
characters. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

