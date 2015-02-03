FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Mitsubishi UFJ FG -9-MTH group results
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 3, 2015 / 8:00 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Mitsubishi UFJ FG -9-MTH group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 3 (Reuters)- 
             Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group  Inc 
             CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)                
                   9 months ended      9 months ended       Year to 
                  Dec 31, 2014        Dec 31, 2013     Mar 31, 2015 
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          LATEST    
                     RESULTS             RESULTS         FORECAST   
  Revenues          4.26 trln           3.81 trln                   
                   (+11.7 pct)         (+10.9 pct)                  
  Operating
  Recurring         1.48 trln           1.26 trln                   
                   (+17.8 pct)         (+34.5 pct)                  
  Net                926.97              785.42                     
                   (+18.0 pct)         (+47.5 pct)                  
  EPS               65.50 yen           54.84 yen                   
  EPS Diluted       65.20 yen           54.66 yen                   
  Ann Div                               16.00 yen        18.00 yen  
  -Q2 div           9.00 yen            7.00 yen                    
  -Q4 div                               9.00 yen         9.00 yen   
  NOTE - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group  Inc is a holding company formed on Oct. 1, 2005, through the merger of Mitsubishi Tokyo Financial Group Inc. and UFJ Holdings Inc. Year-ago results do not include figures for UFJ Holdings.. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.