10 months ago
REFILE-TABLE-NEXON -9-MTH group results (IFRS)
#IT Services & Consulting
November 10, 2016 / 6:20 AM / 10 months ago

REFILE-TABLE-NEXON -9-MTH group results (IFRS)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds company forecast)
Nov 10 (Reuters)- 
NEXON Co.,Ltd 
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)

                   9 months ended      9 months ended       Year to
                  Sep 30, 2016        Sep 30, 2015     Dec 31, 2016
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          COMPANY
                     RESULTS             RESULT          FORECAST
  Sales              139.88              144.45       179.20 - 182.04
                   (-3.2 pct)          (+11.1 pct)     (-5.8 - -4.3 pct)
  Operating           33.37               51.98        41.55 - 43.70
                   (-35.8 pct)         (+12.4 pct)    (-33.3 - -29.8 pct)
  Pretax              18.01               60.74        27.00 - 29.16
                   (-70.4 pct)         (+24.4 pct)    (-60.3 - -57.1 pct)
  Net                  8.93               50.73        16.62 - 18.43
                   (-82.4 pct)         (+50.0 pct)    (-69.8 - -66.6 pct)
  EPS Basic         20.50 yen          117.87 yen  38.21 yen - 42.36 yen
  EPS Diluted       20.11 yen          114.95 yen
  Ann Div                               10.00 yen        10.00 yen
  -Q2 Div           5.00 yen            5.00 yen
  -Q4 Div                               5.00 yen         5.00 yen

NOTE - NEXON Co.,Ltd.
(Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).)
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half
dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company.
To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3659.T

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
