REFILE-TABLE-NEXON -9-MTH group results (IFRS)

NEXON Co.,Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Sep 30, 2016 Sep 30, 2015 Dec 31, 2016 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 139.88 144.45 179.20 - 182.04 (-3.2 pct) (+11.1 pct) (-5.8 - -4.3 pct) Operating 33.37 51.98 41.55 - 43.70 (-35.8 pct) (+12.4 pct) (-33.3 - -29.8 pct) Pretax 18.01 60.74 27.00 - 29.16 (-70.4 pct) (+24.4 pct) (-60.3 - -57.1 pct) Net 8.93 50.73 16.62 - 18.43 (-82.4 pct) (+50.0 pct) (-69.8 - -66.6 pct) EPS Basic 20.50 yen 117.87 yen 38.21 yen - 42.36 yen EPS Diluted 20.11 yen 114.95 yen Ann Div 10.00 yen 10.00 yen -Q2 Div 5.00 yen 5.00 yen -Q4 Div 5.00 yen 5.00 yen NOTE - NEXON Co.,Ltd. (Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).) If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis. Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company.