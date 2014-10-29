REFILE-TABLE-Hitachi -6-MTH group results (SEC)

(Net profit in headline and alert, and second net profit in table are net profit attributable to shareholders. Adds EPS diluted) Oct 29 (Reuters)- Hitachi Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended Year to Sep 30, 2014 Sep 30, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 4.50 trln 4.47 trln 9.50 trln (+0.6 pct) (+2.6 pct) (-1.2 pct) Operating 214.02 173.48 580.00 (+23.4 pct) (+6.0 pct) (+8.9 pct) Pretax 209.51 135.56 530.00 (+54.6 pct) (+16.6 pct) (-6.7 pct) Net 144.83 69.37 360.00 (+108.8 pct) (+5.9 pct) (-1.1 pct) Net 91.54 32.77 250.00 (+179.4 pct) (+8.8 pct) (-5.7 pct) EPS 18.96 yen 6.78 yen 51.77 yen EPS Diluted 18.94 yen 6.78 yen Ann Div 10.50 yen -Q2 Div 6.00 yen 5.00 yen -Q4 Div 5.50 yen NOTE - Hitachi Ltd is a comprehensive manufacturer of electrical machinery, with semiconductors and computers as mainstays. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.) For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.