FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-TABLE-Hitachi -6-MTH group results (SEC)
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 29, 2014 / 6:00 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Hitachi -6-MTH group results (SEC)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Net profit in headline and alert, and second net profit in table are net profit attributable
to shareholders. Adds EPS diluted)
Oct 29 (Reuters)- 
          Hitachi Ltd 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified) 
                 6 months ended      6 months ended       Year to 
                Sep 30, 2014        Sep 30, 2013     Mar 31, 2015 
                   LATEST             YEAR-AGO          COMPANY   
                   RESULTS             RESULT          FORECAST   
  Sales           4.50 trln           4.47 trln        9.50 trln  
                 (+0.6 pct)          (+2.6 pct)       (-1.2 pct)  
  Operating        214.02              173.48           580.00    
                 (+23.4 pct)         (+6.0 pct)       (+8.9 pct)  
  Pretax           209.51              135.56           530.00    
                 (+54.6 pct)         (+16.6 pct)      (-6.7 pct)  
  Net              144.83               69.37           360.00    
                (+108.8 pct)         (+5.9 pct)       (-1.1 pct)  
  Net               91.54               32.77           250.00    
                (+179.4 pct)         (+8.8 pct)       (-5.7 pct)  
  EPS             18.96 yen           6.78 yen         51.77 yen  
  EPS Diluted     18.94 yen           6.78 yen
  Ann Div                             10.50 yen                   
  -Q2 Div         6.00 yen            5.00 yen                    
  -Q4 Div                             5.50 yen                    
  NOTE - Hitachi Ltd is a comprehensive manufacturer of electrical machinery, with
semiconductors and computers as mainstays. 
  (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities 
  and Exchange Commission.) 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.