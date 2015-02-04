REFILE-TABLE-D.A. Consortium -9-MTH group results

(Adds company forecast) Feb 4 (Reuters)- D.A. Consortium Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Dec 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 86.50 75.62 117.12 - 118.55 (+14.4 pct) (+8.6 pct) (+11.2 - +12.5 pct) Operating 1.91 1.29 2.30 - 2.64 (+47.9 pct) (+26.0 pct) (+16.2 - +33.0 pct) Recurring 2.20 1.30 2.64 - 2.97 (+68.5 pct) (+21.1 pct) (+30.7 - +47.2 pct) Net 1.04 1.13 1.12 - 1.30 (-7.5 pct) (+114.4 pct) (-44.7 - -35.8 pct) EPS 21.50 yen 23.25 yen 23.04 yen - 26.76 yen EPS Diluted 21.23 yen 23.00 yen Ann Div 6.00 yen -Q2 div NIL NIL -Q4 div 6.00 yen NOTE - D.A. Consortium Inc is an Internet advertising firm. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.