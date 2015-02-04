FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 4, 2015 / 7:46 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-D.A. Consortium -9-MTH group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds company forecast)
Feb 4 (Reuters)- 
             D.A. Consortium Inc 
             CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)                
                   9 months ended      9 months ended           Year to 
                  Dec 31, 2014        Dec 31, 2013          Mar 31, 2015 
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO               LATEST    
                     RESULTS             RESULTS              FORECAST   
  Sales               86.50               75.62           117.12 - 118.55
                   (+14.4 pct)         (+8.6 pct)         (+11.2 - +12.5 pct)
  Operating            1.91                1.29             2.30 - 2.64   
                   (+47.9 pct)         (+26.0 pct)        (+16.2 - +33.0 pct) 
  Recurring            2.20                1.30             2.64 - 2.97  
                   (+68.5 pct)         (+21.1 pct)        (+30.7 - +47.2 pct) 
  Net                  1.04                1.13             1.12 - 1.30 
                   (-7.5 pct)         (+114.4 pct)        (-44.7 - -35.8 pct) 
  EPS               21.50 yen           23.25 yen      23.04 yen - 26.76 yen
  EPS Diluted       21.23 yen           23.00 yen                   
  Ann Div                               6.00 yen                    
  -Q2 div              NIL                 NIL                      
  -Q4 div                               6.00 yen                    
  NOTE - D.A. Consortium Inc is an Internet advertising firm. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

