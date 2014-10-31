FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Komatsu -2014/15 group forecast(SEC)
#Market News
October 31, 2014 / 6:09 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Komatsu -2014/15 group forecast(SEC)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) -
              Komatsu Ltd     
              CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES
  (in billions of yen unless specified)                    
                 Full Year to      Full Year to 
               Mar 31, 2015      Mar 31, 2015   
                  LATEST           PREVIOUS     
                 FORECAST          FORECAST     
  Sales          1.93 trln         1.88 trln    
  Operating       255.00            243.00      
  PreTax          249.00            237.00      
  Net             157.00            154.00      
  EPS           164.68 yen        161.56 yen    
  NOTE - Komatsu Ltd is a major maker of construction machinery, 
 such as hydraulic power shovels. 
  (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. securities
  and Exchange Commission.)    
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
