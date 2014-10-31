TABLE-Komatsu -2014/15 group forecast(SEC)

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Komatsu Ltd CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full Year to Full Year to Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.93 trln 1.88 trln Operating 255.00 243.00 PreTax 249.00 237.00 Net 157.00 154.00 EPS 164.68 yen 161.56 yen NOTE - Komatsu Ltd is a major maker of construction machinery, such as hydraulic power shovels. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. securities and Exchange Commission.) For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.