CORRECTED-TABLE-Otsuka Holdings -6-MTH group results

(Corrects forecast period as follows because of accounting period change) Nov 13 (Reuters)- Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended 9 months to Sep 30, 2014 Sep 30, 2013 Dec 31, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 788.28 699.41 1.20 trln (+12.7 pct) (+16.8 pct) Operating 136.65 111.72 190.00 (+22.3 pct) (+19.6 pct) Recurring 148.12 121.99 195.00 (+21.4 pct) (+27.7 pct) Net 99.50 87.02 130.00 (+14.4 pct) (+38.9 pct) EPS 183.70 yen 159.92 yen 240.00 yen EPS Diluted 183.64 yen 159.45 yen Ann Div 65.00 yen 75.00 yen -Q2 div 35.00 yen 30.00 yen -Q4 div 35.00 yen 40.00 yen NOTE - Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.