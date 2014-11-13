FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-TABLE-Otsuka Holdings -6-MTH group results
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
November 13, 2014 / 5:26 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-TABLE-Otsuka Holdings -6-MTH group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects forecast period as follows because of accounting period change)
Nov 13 (Reuters)- 
             Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd 
             CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)                
                   6 months ended      6 months ended    9 months to 
                  Sep 30, 2014        Sep 30, 2013     Dec 31, 2014 
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          LATEST    
                     RESULTS             RESULTS         FORECAST   
  Sales              788.28              699.41          1.20 trln  
                   (+12.7 pct)         (+16.8 pct)                  
  Operating          136.65              111.72           190.00    
                   (+22.3 pct)         (+19.6 pct)                  
  Recurring          148.12              121.99           195.00    
                   (+21.4 pct)         (+27.7 pct)                  
  Net                 99.50               87.02           130.00    
                   (+14.4 pct)         (+38.9 pct)                  
  EPS              183.70 yen          159.92 yen       240.00 yen  
  EPS Diluted      183.64 yen          159.45 yen                   
  Ann Div                               65.00 yen        75.00 yen  
  -Q2 div           35.00 yen           30.00 yen                   
  -Q4 div                               35.00 yen        40.00 yen  
  NOTE - Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd . 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.