TABLE-Kyocera -2013/14 parent results
#Market News
April 28, 2014 / 7:00 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Kyocera -2013/14 parent results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Apr 28 (Reuters)- 
          Kyocera Corp 
          PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)
                 Year ended      Year ended       Year to       NEXT   
              Mar 31, 2014    Mar 31, 2013   Mar 31, 2015     YEAR     
                 LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY      COMPANY   
                 RESULTS         RESULTS       FORECAST    H1 FORECAST 
  Sales          634.91          596.11                                
               (+6.5 pct)      (+4.5 pct)                              
  Operating       27.82           28.24                                
               (-1.5 pct)      (+59.5 pct)                             
  Recurring       77.59           64.59                                
               (+20.1 pct)     (-3.9 pct)                              
  Net             64.77           52.53                                
               (+23.3 pct)     (+5.4 pct)                              
  EPS          176.54 yen      143.17 yen                              
  Ann Div                      120.00 yen      80.00 yen               
  -Q2 Div       80.00 yen       60.00 yen                              
  -Q4 Div       40.00 yen       60.00 yen                              
  NOTE - Kyocera Corp is a major comprehensive ceramic maker, 
 highly competitive in ceramic IC packages and
  capacitors. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
