REFILE-TABLE-UKC Hldings -Q1 group results

(fixes format) Aug 8 (Reuters)- UKC Hldings Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended Year to Jun 30, 2014 Jun 30, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 64.34 73.53 300.00 (-12.5 pct) (+10.9 pct) (-5.4 pct) Operating 1.55 1.82 7.20 (-14.9 pct) (-1.3 pct) (+4.0 pct) Recurring 1.41 1.82 6.90 (-22.6 pct) (+28.3 pct) (-4.7 pct) Net 921 mln 1.25 4.40 (-26.5 pct) (+43.1 pct) (+0.0 pct) EPS 58.72 yen 79.88 yen 280.28 yen Ann Div 40.00 yen 40.00 yen -Q2 div 20.00 yen 20.00 yen -Q4 div 20.00 yen 20.00 yen NOTE - UKC Hldings Corp . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.