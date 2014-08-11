FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-UKC Hldings -Q1 group results
#Semiconductors
August 11, 2014 / 5:15 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-UKC Hldings -Q1 group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(fixes format)
Aug 8 (Reuters)- 
             UKC Hldings Corp 
             CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)                
                 3 months ended      3 months ended       Year to 
                Jun 30, 2014        Jun 30, 2013     Mar 31, 2015 
                   LATEST             YEAR-AGO          LATEST    
                   RESULTS             RESULTS         FORECAST   
  Sales             64.34               73.53           300.00    
                 (-12.5 pct)         (+10.9 pct)      (-5.4 pct)
  Operating          1.55                1.82             7.20
                 (-14.9 pct)         (-1.3 pct)       (+4.0 pct)  
  Recurring          1.41                1.82             6.90    
                 (-22.6 pct)         (+28.3 pct)      (-4.7 pct)  
  Net              921 mln               1.25             4.40    
                 (-26.5 pct)         (+43.1 pct)      (+0.0 pct)  
  EPS             58.72 yen           79.88 yen       280.28 yen  
  Ann Div                             40.00 yen        40.00 yen  
  -Q2 div                             20.00 yen        20.00 yen  
  -Q4 div                             20.00 yen        20.00 yen  
  NOTE - UKC Hldings Corp . 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
