REFILE-TABLE-Nomura Holdings -Q1 group results (SEC)

(Second "revenues" in table represents "revenues(excluding financing costs)") Jul 29 (Reuters)- Nomura Holdings Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended Year to Jun 30, 2014 Jun 30, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Revenues 462.15 505.27 (-8.5 pct) (+14.9 pct) Revenues 370.84 431.32 (+16.8 pct) (+16.8 pct) Operating Pretax 51.67 113.22 (-54.4 pct) (+475.7 pct) Net 19.86 65.89 (-69.9 pct) EPS 5.40 yen 17.78 yen EPS Diluted 5.26 yen 17.24 yen Ann Div 17.00 yen -Q2 Div 8.00 yen -Q4 Div 9.00 yen NOTE - Nomura Holdings Inc owns shares in major brokerage Nomura Securities. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.) For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .