REFILE-TABLE-Nomura Holdings -Q1 group results (SEC)
July 29, 2014 / 6:57 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Nomura Holdings -Q1 group results (SEC)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Second "revenues" in table represents "revenues(excluding financing costs)")
Jul 29 (Reuters)- 
          Nomura Holdings Inc 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified) 
                   3 months ended      3 months ended       Year to 
                  Jun 30, 2014        Jun 30, 2013     Mar 31, 2015 
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          COMPANY   
                     RESULTS             RESULT          FORECAST   
  Revenues           462.15              505.27                     
                   (-8.5 pct)          (+14.9 pct)                  
  Revenues           370.84              431.32                     
                   (+16.8 pct)         (+16.8 pct)                  
  Operating
  Pretax              51.67              113.22                     
                   (-54.4 pct)        (+475.7 pct)                  
  Net                 19.86               65.89                     
                   (-69.9 pct)                                      
  EPS               5.40 yen            17.78 yen                   
  EPS Diluted       5.26 yen            17.24 yen                   
  Ann Div                               17.00 yen                   
  -Q2 Div                               8.00 yen                    
  -Q4 Div                               9.00 yen                    
  NOTE - Nomura Holdings Inc owns shares in major brokerage Nomura 
 Securities. 
  (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S.
Securities 
  and Exchange Commission.) 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on
.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
