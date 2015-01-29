REFILE-TABLE-Kyocera -9-MTH group results (SEC)

(Adds Q4 Dividend figure of company forecast) Jan 29 (Reuters)- Kyocera Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Dec 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 1.10 trln 1.07 trln 1.53 trln (+2.8 pct) (+15.6 pct) (+5.7 pct) Operating 90.22 89.70 135.00 (+0.6 pct) (+75.1 pct) (+12.0 pct) Pretax 114.67 110.34 158.00 (+3.9 pct) (+60.2 pct) (+8.0 pct) Net 73.97 69.36 97.00 (+6.6 pct) (+54.2 pct) (+9.3 pct) EPS 201.63 yen 189.07 yen 264.40 yen EPS Diluted 201.63 yen 189.07 yen Ann Div 80.00 yen -Q2 Div 40.00 yen 80.00 yen -Q4 Div 40.00 yen 40.00 yen NOTE - Kyocera Corp is a major comprehensive ceramic maker, highly competitive in ceramic IC packages and capacitors. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.) For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.