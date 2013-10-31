REFILE-TABLE-Panasonic -6-MTH group results (SEC)

Oct 31 (Reuters)- Panasonic Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 6 months ended 6 months ended Year to Sep 30, 2013 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 3.71 trln 3.64 trln 7.40 trln (+1.9 pct) (-9.2 pct) (+1.3 pct) Operating 146.59 87.37 270.00 (+67.8 pct) (+83.5 pct) (+67.8 pct) Pretax 207.41 loss 278.67 210.00 Net 169.33 loss 685.17 100.00 EPS 73.25 yen loss 296.39 yen 43.26 yen Ann Div nil -Q2 Div 5.00 yen nil -Q4 Div nil NOTE - Panasonic Corp is one of world's largest consumer electronics makers selling products under 'Panasonic' and 'National' brands, among others. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .