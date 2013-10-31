FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-Panasonic -6-MTH group results (SEC)
October 31, 2013 / 6:06 AM / 4 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Panasonic -6-MTH group results (SEC)

Reuters Staff

Oct 31 (Reuters)- 
          Panasonic Corp 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 

               6 months ended      6 months ended       Year to 
              Sep 30, 2013        Sep 30, 2012     Mar 31, 2014 
                 LATEST             YEAR-AGO          COMPANY   
                 RESULTS             RESULT          FORECAST   
  Sales         3.71 trln           3.64 trln        7.40 trln  
               (+1.9 pct)          (-9.2 pct)       (+1.3 pct)  
  Operating      146.59               87.37           270.00
               (+67.8 pct)          (+83.5 pct)       (+67.8 pct)      
  Pretax         207.41            loss 278.67        210.00    
  Net            169.33            loss 685.17        100.00    
  EPS           73.25 yen        loss 296.39 yen     43.26 yen  
  Ann Div                              nil                      
  -Q2 Div       5.00 yen               nil                      
  -Q4 Div                              nil                      
  NOTE - Panasonic Corp is one of world's largest consumer electronics
  makers selling products under 'Panasonic' and 'National' brands, among others.

  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on
.

