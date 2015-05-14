FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-NEXON -Q1 group results (IFRS)
May 14, 2015 / 7:26 AM / 2 years ago
May 14, 2015 / 7:26 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-NEXON -Q1 group results (IFRS)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds company forecast)
May 14 (Reuters)- 
              NEXON Co.,Ltd 
              CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified) 
                   3 months ended      3 months ended       6 months to 
                  Mar 31, 2015        Mar 31, 2014        Jun 30, 2015 
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO             COMPANY   
                     RESULTS             RESULT              FORECAST   
  Sales               51.97               47.49           92.23 - 94.97
                   (+9.4 pct)          (+7.0 pct)         (+9.3 - +12.5 pct)
  Operating           22.22               21.17           31.02 - 33.27 
                   (+4.9 pct)          (+2.2 pct)         (-0.4 - +6.9 pct)
  Pretax              24.68               21.77           34.33 - 36.57
                   (+13.4 pct)         (-3.6 pct)         (+18.3 - +26.0 pct)
  Net                 18.54               16.14           25.72 - 28.00
                   (+14.8 pct)         (+6.6 pct)         (+27.1 - +38.4 pct)
  EPS Basic         43.05 yen           36.74 yen        59.93 yen - 65.25 yen
  Ann Div                               10.00 yen        10.00 yen 
  -Q2 Div                               5.00 yen         5.00 yen
  -Q4 Div                               5.00 yen         5.00 yen
  NOTE - NEXON Co.,Ltd . 
  (Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).) 
  If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half 
  dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 
  2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
  *Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on. 
  

 (Reporting By Eiko Ochi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
