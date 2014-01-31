FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-Wacoal Holdings -9-MTH group results (SEC)
January 31, 2014 / 7:01 AM / 4 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Wacoal Holdings -9-MTH group results (SEC)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds EPS Diluted)
Jan 31 (Reuters)- 
          Wacoal Holdings Corp 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified) 
                 9 months ended      9 months ended       Year to 
                Dec 31, 2013        Dec 31, 2012     Mar 31, 2014 
                   LATEST             YEAR-AGO          COMPANY   
                   RESULTS             RESULT          FORECAST   
  Sales            145.98              135.55           193.00    
                 (+7.7 pct)          (+2.6 pct)       (+7.1 pct)  
  Operating         13.77               11.53            12.70    
                 (+19.4 pct)         (-1.2 pct)       (+49.4 pct) 
  Pretax            15.00               11.60            13.20    
                 (+29.3 pct)         (+2.7 pct)       (+20.7 pct) 
  Net                9.50                7.07             9.40    
                 (+34.4 pct)         (-1.8 pct)       (+19.3 pct) 
  EPS             67.43 yen           50.17 yen        66.74 yen  
  EPS Diluted     67.29 yen           50.09 yen
  Ann Div                             28.00 yen        28.00 yen  
  -Q2 Div
  -Q4 Div                             28.00 yen                   
  NOTE - Wacoal Holdings Corp is a top-ranked maker of women's underwear. 
  (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities 
  and Exchange Commission.) 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
