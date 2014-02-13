FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-TABLE-Cybozu -2013 group results
Sections
Featured
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
February 13, 2014 / 6:36 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-TABLE-Cybozu -2013 group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects previous period as follows because of accounting period change)
Feb 13 (Reuters)- 
          Cybozu Inc 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)
                 Year ended    11 months ended    Year to       NEXT   
              Dec 31, 2013    Dec 31, 2012      Dec 31, 2014     YEAR     
                 LATEST                           COMPANY      COMPANY   
                 RESULTS         RESULTS         FORECAST    H1 FORECAST 
  Sales           5.20            4.14             5.40                  
                                                (+4.0 pct)               
  Operating      288 mln         494 mln           0 mln                 
                                               (-100.0 pct)              
  Recurring      264 mln         496 mln           0 mln                 
                                               (-100.0 pct)              
  Net            188 mln         245 mln           0 mln                 
                                               (-100.0 pct)              
  EPS           4.00 yen        5.09 yen            nil                  
  Ann Div      206.00 yen      256.00 yen           nil                  
  -Q2 Div          nil             nil              nil                  
  -Q4 Div      206.00 yen      256.00 yen           nil                  
  NOTE - Cybozu Inc develops computer software. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.