August 25, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Zurich Insurance says reserves right to make RSA offer below 550 p

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 25 (Reuters) -

* Zurich Insurance Group says reserves the right to make an offer for RSA at any time, with a value less than 550 pence per RSA ordinary share (less any dividends declared, made or paid, other than the interim dividend of 3.5 pence per ordinary share in respect of the financial period ended June 30, 2015, to be paid by RSA)

* Zurich Insurance Group says further announcement will be made as appropriate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Zurich Slot)

