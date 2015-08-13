FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nestle says says noodle recall cost 66 mln Sfr in H1
August 13, 2015 / 7:50 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Nestle says says noodle recall cost 66 mln Sfr in H1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 13 (Reuters) -

* Nestle cfo says overall economic situation in china is difficult, process of turnaround on track

* Nestle cfo says costs of noodle recall 66 million sfr in h1

* Nestle cfo says careful about outlook for china given volatile trading environment

* Nestle cfo says doesn’t want to comment on whether organic growth will be better in h2 than h1

* Nestle cfo says capital efficiency will be at top of his agenda

* Nestle cfo says intends to complete share buyback if market conditions allow

* Nestle says maggi noodle recall had some impact on other products in region, but limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Zurich Slot)

