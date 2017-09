Dec 7 (Reuters) - Roche Holding says:

* New data from pivotal study showed Gazyva/Gazyvaro induced deep remissions and provided meaningful quality of life improvements in people with difficult-to-treat indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma

* Pivotal Phase II study showed nearly 80 percent of people with hard To-Treat type of chronic lymphocytic leukaemia responded to investigational medicine venetoclax (Reporting By Zurich Slot)