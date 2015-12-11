FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Roche gives early data on cancer immunotherapy atezolizumab
#Healthcare
December 11, 2015 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Roche gives early data on cancer immunotherapy atezolizumab

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Roche Holding Ag

* Roche says the combination of atezolizumab plus nab-paclitaxel showed that approximately two thirds of people responded to treatment regardless of their PD-L1 (programmed death-ligand 1) status

* Data showed atezolizumab can be combined with nab-paclitaxel to enhance the immune system to recognise and destroy cancer cells

* “We are encouraged that a high proportion of people responded to combined treatment with atezolizumab and nab-paclitaxel chemotherapy, regardless of their PD-L1 expression,” said Sandra Horning, MD, Roche’s Chief Medical Officer and Head of Global Product Development.

* Roche says this result indicates that combinations may provide a way to increase the benefits of atezolizumab in a wide range of people with triple-negative breast cancer. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich Slot)

