BRIEF-Geberit: China business down "significantly more than 10 pct"
#Switzerland Market Report
January 13, 2016 / 8:46 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Geberit: China business down "significantly more than 10 pct"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Geberit says

* Expects Price Increase Of 11.5 percent in 2016 starting in june

* Geberit says low oil price hurting public, private spending on construction projects in Gulf region

* Does not expect 2016 recovery in europe, with growth only in Germany

* Says Sanitec unit has higher exposure to weak markets like Russia, France and Italy

* Says Chinese business down clearly double digits, “significantly more than 10 percent” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
