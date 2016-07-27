FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-EFG CFO: No need for impairment on life insurance portfolio
July 27, 2016 / 9:46 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-EFG CFO: No need for impairment on life insurance portfolio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) -

* EFG International CFO says he expects revenue from life insurance portfolio to remain subdued

* Efg international ceo says generally our business in uk us quite diversified and so far we haven't seen too much of an impact from brexit, constraints from uk's negotiations with eu could have an impact

* Efg international cfo says on life insurance portfolio, concluded the balance sheet remains fully recoverable, therefore there is no need to take impairment Further company coverage: [EFGN.S ] (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)

