a year ago
BRIEF-Credit Suisse CEO says we maintain 2018 objectives
#Financials
July 28, 2016 / 9:16 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Credit Suisse CEO says we maintain 2018 objectives

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) -

* Credit Suisse CEO says we maintain the objectives we have announced for 2018

* Credit Suisse CEO says the bank is not a takeover target

* Credit suisse CFO says bank wants to get rid of strategic resolution unit's assets as quickly as possible, even if it costs a bit more

* Credit Suisse CEO says there's a lot of upside from here should market conditions normalize

* Credit Suisse CEO says in net terms, wouldn't say earnings from Brexit were hugely material, what we avoided through preparation was a major loss for the bank

* Credit Suisse ceo says on 1MDB, our position is to not get into commentary about any issues, we cooperate with any inquiries from authorities

* Credit Suisse ceo says for the time being we have no plans to do partial ipos of any of the bank's other business divisions

* Credit Suisse CEO says we have a center in dublin and luxembourg so have optionality if uk loses european passport for financial services Further company coverage: (Reporting by Zurich Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
