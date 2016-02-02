FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-UBS comments from analyst call on 2015 results
#Financials
February 2, 2016 / 9:46 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-UBS comments from analyst call on 2015 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) -

* UBS CEO says still committed to returning at least half of profit to shareholders

* ceo says premature to make forecasts for revenues this year

* ceo says still aiming to deliver on goals, unless total destruction of macro assumptions can work on it

* cfo says asia clients sold down loans in q4, reinvested in more liquid assets or took funds externally

* cfo says maintained lending discipline in face of deleveraging

* cfo says sees increase in total funding costs

* 5 percent growth target for net new money and ability to deliver on that

* Ubs cfo says could face more loan loss costs from energy sector but won’t say to what extent

* Ubs ceo says special dividend unlikely to be as high as was in 2015

* Term trend in china remains intact, will continue to invest there

* Ubs cfo says decline in gross margins at wealth management driven by transaction margins Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
