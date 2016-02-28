FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss seen voting 'no' to deporting foreign lawbreakers -Swiss TV
February 28, 2016 / 11:46 AM / 2 years ago

Swiss seen voting 'no' to deporting foreign lawbreakers -Swiss TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Swiss voters were forecast to reject a referendum proposal that foreign lawbreakers be deported, according to initial projections from an exit poll by Swiss broadcaster SRF on Sunday.

In another of the four referendums on Sunday, voters were also seen supporting the construction of a second tunnel through the Gotthard mountain range, a main north-south transit route. Voters were seen rejecting a proposal to ban trading in agricultural derivatives.

Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by David Goodman

