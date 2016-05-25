FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Novartis CEO: Willing to sell Roche stake without premium
#Financials
May 25, 2016 / 7:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Novartis CEO: Willing to sell Roche stake without premium

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Novartis

* Novartis CEO Joe Jimenez says no change in approach to Roche stake, which is financial investment, will look at opportuinities that arise

* CEO says would potentially exit roche stake without getting a premium, if the opportunity were right

* Ceo says biosimilars taking longer than expected, due to legal obstacles

* Novartis ceo says recognised 2 years ago had to shift company compliance culture, is eliminating speaker programmes for some mature products

* Cfo Says First Priority Organic Growth, Then Grow Dividend In Swiss Francs, Then Bolt On acquisitions, then share buybacks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
