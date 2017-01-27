FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-UBS expects net new money growth at low end of target in 2017
January 27, 2017 / 9:36 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-UBS expects net new money growth at low end of target in 2017

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) - UBS Group AG

* Ubs ceo says with respect to net new money, we remain disciplined

* Ubs ceo says in short term, leverage ratio may fluctuate around 3.5 cet1 2020 threshold

* Ubs ceo says welcome postponement of basel iv

* Ubs cfo says anticipates uptick in client activity in q1

* Ubs cfo says expects net new money growth rate to remain around lower end of target range in 2017 due to regularisation outflows

* Ubs cfo says we continue to value asset management division

* Ubs cfo says expects restructuring expenses to taper from 2018

* Ubs ceo says french tax case not just a financial consideration but a reputational one, hard to make predications around timing of any resolution

* Ubs ceo says big difference between confidence of u.s. Clients and clients in the rest of the world

* Ubs ceo says inflows into wealth management americas should increase with improving investor confidence

* Ubs ceo says the only time we may have to look at our business mix and capital allocation is after finalisation of new basel rules

* Ubs ceo says expect this to effect swiss mortgage and corporate businesses rather than other parts of bank

* Ubs cfo says will see some tapering of regularisation outflows in 2018

* Ubs ceo says focus in wealth management americas business is to expand banking products and capture any potential way to gain market share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)

