BRIEF-Sino Great Wall's preliminary 2016 operating income rises
* Says preliminary 2016 operating income at 4.7 billion yuan ($684.43 million) versus 4.0 billion yuan year ago
Feb 14 Credit Suisse Group Ag CEO says
* there has never been any prospect that we would not remain main owner of Swiss bank
* core of business of the bank definitely will be profitable in 2017, hope it will also be profitable with SRU included but have no certainty Further company coverage: (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)
* Says preliminary 2016 operating income at 4.7 billion yuan ($684.43 million) versus 4.0 billion yuan year ago
* Says its subsidiary Bank SinoPac will issue T$2.25 billion 2017 1st series unsecured subordinated financial bonds (bond A of T$150 million and bond B of T$2.1 billion)
Feb 15 UK-based financial broker NEX Group said Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election had boosted trading activity, but it was too early to know whether this marked the end of a prolonged period of subdued market conditions.