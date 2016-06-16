FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-SNB's Jordan says hard to say where is the limit on negative rates -BBG TV
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Cyber Risk
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 16, 2016 / 10:16 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-SNB's Jordan says hard to say where is the limit on negative rates -BBG TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - Swiss National Bank's Jordan speaking to Bloomberg TV

* Swiss National Bank's Jordan Says Do Not Have Any Specific Exchange Rate Target, Goal Is To Have Stabilizing Impact If There's A Vote For Brexit

* Swiss National Bank's Jordan says hard to say where is the limit on negative rates, at a certain point people would take cash out of banks but we don't observe any of that at the moment

* Swiss National Bank's Jordan says there is no incentive for banks to take cash out SNB because of SNB rules

* Swiss National Bank's Jordan says has full confidence in Mark Carney, don't have to give any advice over BOE's reaction to a vote for brexit (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.