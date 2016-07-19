FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Novartis to spend extra $200 mln to push Entresto - CEO
July 19, 2016 / 5:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Novartis to spend extra $200 mln to push Entresto - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Novartis CEO says on call with journalists:

* Novartis ceo says expects Alcon to return to growth this year

* Novartis says anticipates more difficult u.s. Pricing environment

* Novartis ceo says planning for u.s. Environment without price increases

* Novartis ceo says expects EMA drugs approval agency to leave london after brexit vote

* Novartis ceo says entresto to be strong in u.s. And europe markets

* Novartis ceo says brexit vote has no impact on our willingness to invest in britain

* Novartis ceo says to spend additional $200 million on entresto push in h2

* Novartis ceo says sees cosentyx peak sales likely over $4 billion

* Novartis ceo says don't see big impact on industry from Brexit

* Novartis says no change on Roche stake, will look to exit if opportunity exists

* Extra Entresto spending could cost 1-2 percent of core operating income Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)

