BRIEF-ABB CEO says will deliver result of powergrid review in 2016

July 21 (Reuters) -

* ABB CEO Spiesshofer says brexit, turkey, france have dampened european momentum

* ABB ceo spiesshofer says we are living in highly volatile world

* ABB ceo spiesshofer says we are well on way to delivering on strategy

* ABB ceo spiesshofer says making solid progress on power grids review

* ABB ceo spiesshofer says tranformation is progressing

* ABB ceo spiesshofer says has construction collaboration with cevian

* ABB ceo spiesshofer says will deliver result of powergrid review in 2016 as planned Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)