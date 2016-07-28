FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Logitech CEO says confident company can reach new raised guidance
#Computer Hardware
July 28, 2016 / 12:31 PM / in a year

BRIEF-Logitech CEO says confident company can reach new raised guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) -

* Logitech CEO Bracken Darrell tells Reuters his company is benefiting from growth in most categories, regions

* Rules out large acquisitions, doesn’t need acquistions to reach target

* Logitech CEO says confident company can reach new raised guidance after strong start in Q1

* Logitech CEO says feels good about momentum, new products in pipeline

* Logitech CEO says sees growth of around 10 percent for mobile speakers this year

* Logitech CEO says sees opportunity for computer peripherals in weak PC market Further company coverage: (Reporting by Zurich Newsroom)

