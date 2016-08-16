FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 16, 2016 / 8:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Geberit CEO says German market sustainable, too early to say on France, Italy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 16 (Reuters) -

* Geberit CEO Christian Buhl says demand in German construction market is sustainable because of low interest rates, economic growth, population increase

* Geberit CEO says too early to say if France, Italy recovery is sustainable

* Geberit CEO says believes company can outperform the construction market

* Geberit CEO says share buybacks not being discussed, priority to pay down debt

* Geberit CEO says cautious on UK but sees no short term impact of Brexit; weakened sterling affects profitability of UK business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Revill)

