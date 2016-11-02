FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Barry Callebaut sees slight cocoa bean surplus in 2016/17
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 2, 2016 / 7:20 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Barry Callebaut sees slight cocoa bean surplus in 2016/17

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Barry Callebaut Ag

* Barry callebaut ceo says phasing-out of less profitable contracts in cocoa business well advanced, might take another quarter

* Barry callebaut cfo says expects slight surplus of cocoa bean supply versus demand in 2016/17, reasonably good main crop in west africa

* Barry callebaut cfo says raised dividend to demonstrate confidence in business, doesn't reflect future payout strategy

* Barry callebaut cfo says expects recovery in combined cocoa ratio, with positive impact on profitability in particular in h2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.