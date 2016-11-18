FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-LafargeHolcim says Syria inquiry to take several months - CEO
November 18, 2016 / 9:10 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-LafargeHolcim says Syria inquiry to take several months - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) - LafargeHolcim Ltd CEO Eric Olsen told a media call:

* inquiry into Syrian operations and possible Islamic State financing links will take several months; will take appropriate measures when investigation completed.

* He is very confident in the U.S. Due to infrastructure spending, housing market revival

* expects net debt to fall to 13.3 billion sfr by end of 2016

* sees a number of markets with earnings growth potential, including Nigeria

* sees real opportunity to pay special dividend

* studying new brand name for company and considering alternatives

* confident can reach 7 billion Sfr ebitda by 2018 - would need mid-teen percent growth to get there

* keeps active portfolio management, might still divest from one or two countries

* company will have full synergies of the merger by end of 2017

* believes company can grow while reducing capex spending Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Revill)

