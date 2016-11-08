BRIEF-Adecco CEO sees only limited impact from Brexit vote

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Adecco Group

* Adecco CEO tells Reuters he sees only limited impact from Brexit vote; effect limited to London, financial and permanent hiring

* Adecco CEO says Britain revenues in October accelerated from 4 percent seen during Q3

* Adecco CEO says France growth sped up in Oct; country's hiring market on way back

* Adecco CEO says U.S. election result won't affect U.S. Labour market

* Adecco CEO says global political uncertainty can lead to less large-scale hiring projects