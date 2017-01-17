FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Geberit CEO sees favourable construction market in Europe in 2017
January 17, 2017 / 9:23 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Geberit CEO sees favourable construction market in Europe in 2017

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Geberit Chief Executive Christian Buhl said he saw a favourable construction market in Europe during 2017.

* Geberit CEO says he is confident on construction market in Germany in 2017

* company is focusing on organic growths, needs 150m Swiss francs for capex over next 2 years, additional cash will go to shareholders

* plans to increase prices by 1 percent in 2017

* in midterm aiming for ebitda margin of 28 to 30 percent - says this is sustainable

* aims for double digit growth in shower toilets in 2017; helped by new product from april

* no share buybacks planned, sticks to pay out policy

* very difficult to say about consequences of hard Brexit; more confident for uk residential market than for non residential market

* increased UK prices in December to compensate for weaker pound, will review the exchange rate

* looking at bolt ons acquisitions in product and innovation areas rather than geographies

* aiming for double digit sales growth in shower toilets in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Revill)

