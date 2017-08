Nov 22 (Reuters) - EFG International

* EFG International announces redemption of two notes on their first optional call date

* EFG says calls 67.6 million euro subordinated notes due 2022 (isin: xs0732522023) and $100 million subordinated notes due 2021 (isin: ch0145635766) issued by BSI AG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)