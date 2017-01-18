FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Credit Suisse says reaches settlement with U.S. DOJ over mortgage-backed securities matter
January 18, 2017 / 6:08 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Credit Suisse says reaches settlement with U.S. DOJ over mortgage-backed securities matter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group Ag

* Credit Suisse says reaches settlement with U.S. Department of Justice regarding legacy residential mortgage-backed securities matter

* Credit Suisse says under the terms of the settlement, Credit Suisse will pay to the DOJ a civil monetary penalty of USD 2.48 billion

* Credit Suisse says in addition, Credit Suisse will provide consumer relief totaling USD 2.8 billion within five years post settlement

* Credit Suisse says will take a pre-tax charge of approximately USD 2 billion in addition to its existing reserves of USD 550 million against this matter, this charge will be taken in its 4Q 2016 financial results Source text for Eikon: [here ] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)

