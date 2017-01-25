FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 25, 2017 / 6:13 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Novartis proposes raising dividend to 2.75 Sfr/share

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Novartis AG

* Novartis says proposes dividend of 2.75 sfr/share

* Novartis says initiating share buyback of up to usd 5.0 billion in 2017 under existing shareholder authority, reinforcing confidence in growth prospects

* Novartis says 2017 net sales expected to be broadly in line with the prior year (cc), after absorbing the impact of generic competition

* Novartis says core operating income expected to be broadly in line with prior year to low single digit decline (cc)

* Novartis says Alcon division continued to make progress toward turnaround; options to maximize shareholder value of the division under consideration

* Novartis says options being considered range from retaining the business to separation via a capital markets transaction; review to take place during the course of 2017

* Novartis says Entresto (usd 170 million) continued to grow steadily, following positive treatment guidelines in us and europe and ongoing us field force expansion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)

