Feb 10 Zuercher Kantonalbank

* Zürcher Kantonalbank says delivers record 2016 income of chf 2.3 billion and increases group operating profit to chf 761 million

* Zürcher Kantonalbank says customer assets chf 264.8 billion versus chf 257.5 billion at end 2015, net inflow of new assets under management chf 8.0 billion

* Zürcher Kantonalbank says ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty and the demanding operating environment with negative interest rates will continue to present us with challenges in 2017