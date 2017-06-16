ZURICH, June 16 It is too early to say the financial system has stabilised following the financial crisis, so reform efforts should continue, Swiss National Bank board member Fritz Zurbruegg said on Friday.

"Following the Brunetti report last year, the Federal Council established that regulatory requirements must again be heightened to ensure public funds are not implemented in the case of a future crisis at a systemically relevant bank," Zurbruegg said at an event celebrating Swiss economist Ernst Baltensperger.

"We must continue pursuing this goal." (Reporting by Angelika Gruber, writing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)