US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower after April CPI data
May 22, 2015 / 1:40 PM / 2 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower after April CPI data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 22 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Friday after data showed a stronger-than-expected rise in core inflation in April, suggesting the Federal Reserve would remain on course to hike interest rates later this year.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 14.69 points, or 0.08 percent, to 18,271.05, the S&P 500 lost 2.66 points, or 0.12 percent, to 2,128.16 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.13 points, or 0 percent, to 5,090.92. (Reporting By Thyagaraju Adinarayan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

