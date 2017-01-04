RPT-ECB lends banks 2.135 bln dollars in 7-day operation at fixed rate

(Repeats to attach to alert) FRANKFURT, Jan 4 (Reuters) - FRANKFURT, Jan 4 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank announced the following results for its latest liquidity providing operation: Tender Operation-Allotment Intended Volume: Reference Number: 20170002 USD Min Allotment: Transaction Type: Reverse Transactions Fixed Rate: 1.16 % Operation Type: USD Liquidity Providing Max Bid Limit: Procedure: Quick Tender Max Bids per Cpty: 1 Tender Date: 04/01/2017 10:50 Marg. Rate: Start Date: 05/01/2017 % of All. at Fixed Rate: 100 Maturity Date: 12/01/2017 Tot Amount Allotted: 2135 mn Duration (days): 7 Weight. Avg. Allot. Rate: Tot Bid Amount: 2135 mn Auction Type: Fixed Rate Tender Tot Number of Bidders: 8 Allotment Method: Min Rate (bids): Spot rate: 1.0417 Max Rate (bids): Spot Rate With Margin: