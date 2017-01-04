FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
RPT-ECB lends banks 2.135 bln dollars in 7-day operation at fixed rate
#Financials
January 4, 2017 / 10:04 AM / 8 months ago

RPT-ECB lends banks 2.135 bln dollars in 7-day operation at fixed rate

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeats to attach to alert)
    FRANKFURT, Jan 4 (Reuters) - FRANKFURT, Jan 4 (Reuters) -
The European Central Bank announced the 
following results for its latest liquidity providing operation:
 Tender Operation-Allotment                  Intended Volume:   
               
 Reference Number: 20170002 USD              Min Allotment:     
               
 Transaction Type: Reverse Transactions      Fixed Rate: 1.16 % 
               
 Operation Type: USD Liquidity Providing     Max Bid Limit:     
               
 Procedure: Quick Tender                     Max Bids per Cpty:
1               
 Tender Date: 04/01/2017 10:50               Marg. Rate:        
               
 Start Date: 05/01/2017                      % of All. at Fixed
Rate: 100       
 Maturity Date: 12/01/2017                   Tot Amount
Allotted: 2135 mn       
 Duration (days): 7                          Weight. Avg. Allot.
Rate:          
                                             Tot Bid Amount:
2135 mn            
 Auction Type: Fixed Rate Tender             Tot Number of
Bidders: 8           
 Allotment Method:                           Min Rate (bids):   
               
 Spot rate: 1.0417                            Max Rate (bids):  
               
 Spot Rate With Margin:

0 : 0
