Greece sells 1.138 bln euros of 3-month T-bills, yield steady
November 12, 2014 / 10:21 AM / 3 years ago

Greece sells 1.138 bln euros of 3-month T-bills, yield steady

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Greece sold 1.138 billion euros of three-month treasury bills on Wednesday to roll over a maturing issue, the country’s debt agency PDMA said.

The T-bills were priced to yield 1.70 percent, unchanged from a previous sale in October - the lowest funding cost since January 2010, when the debt agency sold three-month treasury paper at 1.67 percent.

The sale’s bid-cover ratio was 2.41, down from 2.48 in the previous sale.

The amount raised included 262.5 million euros in non-competitive bids. The settlement date for Wednesday’s auction will be November 14. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)

