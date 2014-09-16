FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Area north of Tokyo hit by magnitude 5.6 earthquake
#Market News
September 16, 2014 / 3:45 AM / 3 years ago

Area north of Tokyo hit by magnitude 5.6 earthquake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 16 (Reuters) - An earthquake with preliminary magnitude of 5.6 shook buildings in eastern Japan, including the capital Tokyo, on Tuesday but there were no immediate reports of damage.

Tokyo Electric Power Co, the operator of the destroyed Fukushima nuclear power plant, said it was still checking conditions at the facility.

The earthquake was centered in Ibaraki Prefecture, just northeast of Tokyo, Japan’s Meteorological Agency said. The depth of the earthquake was 50 kilometers and there was no risk of a tsunami, it added. (Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

