Dubai Financial Market swings to Q4 net profit
#Financials
January 30, 2014 / 1:41 PM / 4 years ago

Dubai Financial Market swings to Q4 net profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Dubai Financial Market (DFM), the Gulf Arab region’s only listed bourse, swung to a fourth-quarter net profit on Thursday, as trading volumes rose.

The firm, which owns majority-stake in sister bourse Nasdaq Dubai, made a net profit of 105.3 million dirhams ($28.67 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, Reuters calculated based on full year figures provided by the company.

That compares with a net loss of 3.72 million dirhams in the fourth quarter of 2012.

One analyst estimated that DFM would make a quarterly profit of 57 million dirhams.

DFM said it made a full year net profit of 284.6 million dirhams, compared with a profit of 35.2 million dirhams in 2012.

The company’s board has proposed a cash dividend of 5 percent for 2013.

DFM’s shares gained 20.5 percent in the fourth quarter of 2013, while the main share index rose 22 percent over the same period. (Reporting by Nadia Saleem)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
